Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)
- Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Grichuk picked up at least one hit 87 times last year in 141 games played (61.7%), including multiple hits on 39 occasions (27.7%).
- He hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games last year (18 of 141), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grichuk picked up an RBI in 42 out of 141 games last season (29.8%), with two or more RBIz in 19 of those contests (13.5%).
- In 33.3% of his games last year (47 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 12 (8.5%) he scored more than once.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.307
|AVG
|.205
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.513
|SLG
|.326
|27
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|6
|50
|RBI
|23
|53/12
|K/BB
|74/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|53 (73.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (49.3%)
|26 (36.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|30 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (24.6%)
|12 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.7%)
|27 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
