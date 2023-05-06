After batting .364 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 32 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 22 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 games this year (36.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more.
  • In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill (3-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
