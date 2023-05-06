Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .319 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is batting .268 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • He ranks 72nd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Blackmon has had an RBI in seven games this season (23.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%).
  • He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.11 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
