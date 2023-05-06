C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .243.

Cron has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 29), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has an RBI in seven of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

