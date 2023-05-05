Rockies vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 5
The New York Mets hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Colorado Rockies (12-20), on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela.
Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (3-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Antonio Senzatela
- Senzatela makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 18, the 28-year-old righty started and went 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.690 WHIP, putting together a 3-7 record.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- The Mets will send Senga (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, April 26.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 6.2 walks per nine across five games.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Senga has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
