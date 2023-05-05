Friday's game that pits the New York Mets (16-16) versus the Colorado Rockies (12-20) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Antonio Senzatela.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (134 total, 4.2 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule