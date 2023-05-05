The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are scheduled to meet on Friday at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

The Suns were defeated by the Nuggets on Monday, 97-87. Devin Booker scored 35 in a losing effort, while Jokic led the winning team with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 39 16 5 2 1 2 Aaron Gordon 16 1 1 2 1 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 14 5 2 1 0 4

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets receive 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 20 10.7 6.5 1 0.3 1.4 Jamal Murray 20 4.1 5.4 0.8 0.3 2.8 Bruce Brown 13.2 3.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.3 Michael Porter Jr. 11.3 5.2 1.1 0.7 0.4 1.8 Aaron Gordon 12.1 4.6 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.9

