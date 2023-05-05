Check out the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Footprint Center on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Nuggets defeated the Suns 97-87 on Monday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 39 points led the Nuggets to the victory. Devin Booker had 35 points for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

In their previous 10 games, the Nuggets are posting 113.1 points per contest, 2.7 fewer points than their season average (115.8).

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 225

