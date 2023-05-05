How to Watch the NBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Friday NBA Playoff schedule that features two thrilling matchups, the Boston Celtics versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to watch.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BOS Record: 57-25
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -2.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -139
- PHI Odds to Win: +116
- Total: 214.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hit the road the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 45-37
- DEN Record: 53-29
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -4
- PHO Odds to Win: -182
- DEN Odds to Win: +154
- Total: 224.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.