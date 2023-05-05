The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, will play at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter had five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 97-87 win versus the Suns.

We're going to examine Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.4 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 7 Assists -- 1 1.2 PRA 19.5 23.9 24.7 PR 19.5 22.9 23.5 3PM 2.5 3 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 111.6 points per contest.

The Suns give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 23.4 per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

