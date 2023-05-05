The Boston Celtics (57-25) are dealing with zero players on the injury report as they ready for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams square off again after the Celtics beat the 76ers 121-87 Wednesday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in the win with 25 points, while Tobias Harris had 16 in the losing effort for the 76ers.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

On offense, the Celtics have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 120.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 117.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and give up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the 76ers are averaging 115.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 109.5 points per contest.

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

The 76ers average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in league), and allow 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 214.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.