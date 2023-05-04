Rockies vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames ready for the final of a three-game series against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field.
The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+120). The game's over/under is set at 12 runs.
Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-145
|+120
|12
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 31 chances this season.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-9
|5-11
|4-7
|7-13
|7-14
|4-6
