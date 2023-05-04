Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 78.6% of his 28 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this year, Bryant has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • The Brewers are sending Miley (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
