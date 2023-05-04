Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Brewers Player Props
|Rockies vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Brewers
|Rockies vs Brewers Odds
|Rockies vs Brewers Prediction
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.390) and total hits (31) this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Diaz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (32.1%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.
- In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miley (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.