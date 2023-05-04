After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .275.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%) Blackmon has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 28), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Blackmon has an RBI in six of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • In 12 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miley (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 1.86 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
