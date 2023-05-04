The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .233 with four doubles and two walks.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-hit games (13.0%).

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Trejo has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 23 games so far this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

