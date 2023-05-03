Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and starter Eric Lauer on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 24 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Fueled by 87 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 118 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.463 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (2-3) will take the mound for the Rockies, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In six starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller

