Randal Grichuk -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

  • Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grichuk got a hit in 87 of 141 games last season, with multiple hits in 39 of those games.
  • Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 18 of them (12.8%), hitting a home run in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grichuk drove in a run in 42 of 141 games last season (29.8%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He came around to score 47 times in 141 games (33.3%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 66
.307 AVG .205
.338 OBP .257
.513 SLG .326
27 XBH 16
13 HR 6
50 RBI 23
53/12 K/BB 74/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
72 GP 69
53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%)
26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%)
12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%)
27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers gave up 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.