Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • Bryant has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 15
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.19 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
