Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .220 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Profar is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (18 of 26), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In three games this year, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, April 25, the lefty went three innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
