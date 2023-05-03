The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .217 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Tovar enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 17 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one of 27 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this year (40.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings