The Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) visit the Colorado Rockies (9-20) to start a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Brewers are on the back of a series victory over the Angels, and the Rockies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (3-2) for the Brewers and Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.14 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.68 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.

Feltner is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Feltner is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 frames per start.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 3.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151 in five games this season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).

