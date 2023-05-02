How to Watch the Rockies vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Feltner will start for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 22 home runs.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 115 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Rockies rank 18th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has an eight K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.33 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.480 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Feltner (2-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Feltner has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-1
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/26/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|German Márquez
|Tanner Bibee
|4/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Merrill Kelly
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
