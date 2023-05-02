On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

  • Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grichuk got a hit in 87 of 141 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 39 of those games.
  • He went yard in 18 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 12.8%), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Grichuk drove in a run in 29.8% of his games last year (42 of 141), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He scored in 47 of 141 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 8.5% of his games (12 times).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 66
.307 AVG .205
.338 OBP .257
.513 SLG .326
27 XBH 16
13 HR 6
50 RBI 23
53/12 K/BB 74/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
72 GP 69
53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%)
26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%)
12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%)
27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
