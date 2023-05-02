On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In nine of 22 games this season (40.9%), Trejo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
