Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (+180)
  • The 25.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Monday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (8.5).
  • Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 4.5 (-120) 6.5 (-105) 3.5 (+105)
  • The 24.5-point over/under set for Jamal Murray on Monday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
  • He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's over/under.
  • He has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-128) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) 0.5 (-143)
  • The 16.3 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 1.8 more than his over/under on Monday.
  • Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.
  • Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (-125) 9.5 (-105) 0.5 (-175)
  • Ayton's 18 points per game are 2.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • Ayton's rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).
  • Ayton averages 1.7 assists, 1.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-120) 4.5 (-161) 6.5 (+100) 2.5 (+120)
  • The 27.8 points Devin Booker has scored per game this season is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (29.5).
  • Booker's per-game rebound average -- 4.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.
  • Booker's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • Booker's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

