Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray and the Suns' Deandre Ayton as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, May 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets defeated the Suns, 125-107, on Saturday. Murray scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Kevin Durant had 29 for the Suns.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|5
|9
|2
|0
|6
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|19
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Aaron Gordon
|23
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|17.5
|10.1
|6.4
|1
|0.5
|1.2
|Jamal Murray
|19.2
|3.7
|5
|0.8
|0.3
|2.8
|Bruce Brown
|12.9
|3.8
|2.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.1
|5.5
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|11.8
|5.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.5
|0.8
