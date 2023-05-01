The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -4.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.
  • Denver has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 33 of its 44 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
  • Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44
Suns 43-38 7-6 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

