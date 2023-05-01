The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -4.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.

Denver has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Denver has won 33 of its 44 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9 Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44 Suns 43-38 7-6 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 38-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-11 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 36-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-19 40-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-14

