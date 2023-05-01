Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.
- Denver has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has won 43, or 70.5%, of the 61 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Denver has won 33 of its 44 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).
- Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|26-21
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|7-6
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.