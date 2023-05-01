The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

Nuggets (- 4) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 7-7-1 against the spread compared to the 27-21-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.