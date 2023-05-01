Jamal Murray will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray totaled 34 points, nine assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 125-107 win versus the Suns.

Below, we break down Murray's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20.0 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.5 PRA 36.5 30.1 34.8 PR 29.5 23.9 28.3 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.4 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

