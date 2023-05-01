Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 on May 1, 2023
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-125)
|8.5 (-143)
|4.5 (+100)
|3.5 (+110)
- The 28.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).
- Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-143)
|3.5 (+130)
|2.5 (+110)
- The 24.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.
- Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.
- He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-167)
|3.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-200)
- Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday.
- White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-128)
|8.5 (-128)
|2.5 (-139)
- The 22.5 points prop bet over/under set for James Harden on Monday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (21).
- Harden has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).
- Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Harden has connected on 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
