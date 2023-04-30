As they try to secure the series sweep, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) will clash with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-20) at Coors Field on Sunday, April 30. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-125). The over/under is 12 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-1, 5.33 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (1-4, 9.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Charlie Blackmon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won five of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-1 (83.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rockies have come away with six wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won six of 19 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-6.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.