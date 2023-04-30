Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)
- Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 87 of 141 games last season (61.7%) Grichuk got at least one hit, and in 39 of those contests (27.7%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 18 of 141 games in 2022 (12.8%), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.8% of his games a season ago (42 of 141), Grichuk drove in a run. In 19 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 11 contests.
- He crossed the plate in 47 of 141 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 8.5% of his games (12 times).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.307
|AVG
|.205
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.513
|SLG
|.326
|27
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|6
|50
|RBI
|23
|53/12
|K/BB
|74/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|53 (73.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (49.3%)
|26 (36.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|30 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (24.6%)
|12 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.7%)
|27 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.33 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
