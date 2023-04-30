Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kris Bryant (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 85th in slugging.
- Bryant has picked up a hit in 20 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this year.
- In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Nelson (1-1 with a 5.33 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
