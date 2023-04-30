Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 30 against the Phillies) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .158 with .
  • In six of 15 games this year, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
