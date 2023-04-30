On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .263.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 110th in slugging.

Blackmon has had a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits eight times (30.8%).

He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings