C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, April 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .223 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Cron has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (25.0%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings