The Colorado Rockies will look to Kris Bryant for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.

Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 25th in MLB with a .366 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .242 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 25th in the majors with 99 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.470 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Davis will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

Davis has one start of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Phillies L 9-3 Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Austin Gomber Cal Quantrill 4/25/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Eric Lauer 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Freddy Peralta 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Noah Davis Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill

