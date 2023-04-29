Noah Davis is set to start for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday against Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockiesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 12.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

Bookmakers have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have one win against the spread in their last two chances. The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Colorado's past four contests has been 8.6, a span in which the Rockies and their opponents have finished under each time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have put together a 2-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockies have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Colorado has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-16-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 2-1-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-8 5-11 3-7 5-12 5-14 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.