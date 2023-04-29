Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) and Colorado Rockies (8-19) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on April 29.

The Diamondbacks will look to Tommy Henry against the Rockies and Noah Davis.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 6-15 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 3.7 runs per game (99 total), Colorado is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule