Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Kings NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 on April 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Connor McDavid, Anze Kopitar and others are available in the Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Oilers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 153 points in 82 games.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|7
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|5
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 52 goals and 76 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 17
|2
|0
|2
|6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' season total of 104 points has come from 37 goals and 67 assists.
Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Kopitar's 74 points are important for Los Angeles. He has put up 28 goals and 46 assists in 82 games.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Apr. 17
|1
|3
|4
|3
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Kevin Fiala is a leading scorer for Los Angeles with 72 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 49 assists in 69 games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Apr. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 23
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
