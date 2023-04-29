See the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently includes just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 1 with the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Nuggets claimed a 112-109 win against the Timberwolves. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are just 4.2 more points than the Suns give up (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 112.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 227

