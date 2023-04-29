The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his most recent game (April 25 win against the Timberwolves) produced 28 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jokic's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.5 23.8 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 11.7 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.9 PRA 47.5 46.1 44.4 PR 38.5 36.3 35.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.4



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Suns give up 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 23.4 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

