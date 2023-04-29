Jurickson Profar -- hitting .205 with a double, a home run, seven walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Profar has picked up a hit in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this season (29.2%), Profar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this season.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Henry (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
