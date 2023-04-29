Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - April 29
Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|22.5
|20
|22.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|4.4
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.3
|PRA
|33.5
|30.1
|33.1
|PR
|27.5
|23.9
|26.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.2
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns
- Murray has taken 16 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Murray's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the league, conceding 111.6 points per game.
- The Suns give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- The Suns give up 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.
Jamal Murray vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/11/2023
|25
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|43
|26
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
