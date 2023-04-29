Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alan Trejo (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .208 with three doubles and two walks.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Henry (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
