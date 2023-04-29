On Saturday, Alan Trejo (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .208 with three doubles and two walks.

Trejo has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In three games this season, Trejo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

