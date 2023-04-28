The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will go head to head in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 117.1 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +148 scoring differential overall.

The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 120.7 points per game, first in league, and giving up 118.1 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a +217 scoring differential.

These teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 3.6 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 235.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.

Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 31.5 -120 29.4 Klay Thompson 23.5 -120 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 18.5 -110 17.1 Jordan Poole 16.5 -105 20.4 Draymond Green 9.5 +100 8.5

