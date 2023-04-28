Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant and his .528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has 29 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .452, both of which lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Bryant has had a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), including multiple hits eight times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.