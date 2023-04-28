The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (batting .205 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .205.

In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) Profar has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

