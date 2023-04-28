The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (batting .205 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .205.
  • In 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%) Profar has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.70 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kelly (1-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.10), 56th in WHIP (1.329), and 44th in K/9 (8.5).
