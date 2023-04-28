On Friday, Elias Diaz (.382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .333 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), with two or more RBI in three of them (13.0%).

In six games this year (26.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

